445 illegal entrants from India held in 2 months: BGB

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a total of 445 people for entering the country illegally from India in two months till December 31 after the Indian government published the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list on September 14, reports UNB.

BGB Director General (DG) Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam disclosed the information at a press conference at BGB’s Pilkhana headquarters here on Thursday.

“A total of 253 cases were filed with local police stations over trespassing in two months (Nov-Dec, 2019). Primarily, we came to know that they all are Bangladeshi citizens. They had gone to India one or two years back in search of job,“ he said.

“They aren’t Indians. However, Indian citizens will enter Bangladesh illegally because of the NRC….it can’t happen. So, we aren’t concerned about it,” he added.

The BGB DG briefed reporters about the outcomes of the just-concluded DG-level border conference which was held in New Delhi last month.