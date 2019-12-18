45,000 marginalized families to become self-reliant in Rajshahi city

:: Peoples Time Online ::
Around 45,000 more marginal and less-income families are expected to become self-reliant through an anti-poverty project in Rajshahi city in next six years.
Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) started implementing the project titled
‘National Urban Poverty Reduction Project (NUPRP)’ in cooperation with the
United Nations Development Program (UNDP).
RCC Executive Engineer and Member Secretary of the project Nur Islam
revealed this while giving an overview of the project in a view-sharing
meeting with all stakeholders at city Bhaban conference hall here today.
RCC Ward Councilor Nizam Ul Azim, Chief Community Development Officer
Azizur Rahman, Infrastructure and Housing Officer Hasibul Alam, NUPRP Town
Manager Abdul Qayum Mondal also addressed the meeting.
Engineer Islam said the NUPRP is intended to achieve long-term sustainable
growth by eradicating urban poverty and achieving Sustainable Development
Goals by 2030.
The project has been designed to reach initially the served and underserved
urban population in the city and to promote livelihoods and living conditions
of 1.80 lakh poor people living in urban areas.
Earlier, around 55,000 slum people under 171 community development
committees have come together in anti-poverty savings scheme involving around
TK 12 crore with the support of UNDP’s another project.
“Through the savings and credit programmes, the communities now can operate
their own savings schemes and create a revolving fund from which credit
operations are being managed” , added Engineer Islam.