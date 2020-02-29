5 killed in tragic road accident in Rajshahi

:: Peoples Time Online ::

Five people including an infant were killed and some others injured in a tragic road accident in Rajshahi on Saturday noon.

The incident took place near Kadipur area on Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj highway in Godagari upazila.

The deceased were identified as Moshabber Ali, 40, son of late Fazlur Rahman, his wife Hasnara Begum, 53, Asia Khatun, daughter of Ali Mortoza, four-month old Adib Al Hasan and private car driver Mahbubur Rahman, 35. Of them, Asia hailed from Chapainawabganj.

The accident took place around 12:30pm when the driver of a private car lost control over the steering. All the victims were heading towards Godagari to attend a wedding ceremony, said Khairul Islam, officer-in-charge of Godagari Model Police Station.