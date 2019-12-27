AL won’t pick controversial candidates for Dhaka city polls: Quader

:: Peoples Time Online ::

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said that no controversial candidates will get the ruling party’s nomination in the upcoming Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) elections.

Quader came up with the remark at a press briefing at party president’s political office in Dhanmondi in the morning, reports UNB.

He said the party will not give nomination to those who are controversial in politics. “Only people with clean records will get nomination,” he said. “Popularity, acceptance and clean reputation will be considered for the mayoral post of DNCC and DSCC.”

Elections to DNCC and DSCC are scheduled for January 30.

AL’s Local Government Nomination Board will meet at the Prime Minister’s official residence Ganobhaban at 6pm on Saturday where decision over the nominations of two mayors and 172 councilor candidates will be taken, Quader said.

So far nine and seven people collected nomination forms for mayoral posts of DNCC and DSCC respectively.

The distribution of nominations will continue from 8am to 5pm every day until December 27. Each aspirant has to pay Tk 25,000 for the forms.

Aspirants will have to submit their forms by 6pm Friday (December 27).

Meanwhile, talking about the new committee of the ruling Awami League, Quader said it has 15 new faces.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Quader were reelected as president and general secretary respectively of the ruling party on December 21.