Bangabandhu Half Marathon at JU on Jan 10

:: JU correspondent ::

An athletic event titled “Bangabandhu Half Marathon” will be held at Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Friday.

The authority of Jahangirnagar University is going to organize the event to celebrate the 100th birthday anniversary of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The half marathon (21.1 km) event will begin from university central Shaheed Minar premises around 6.00 am which will be limited to the campus area. All teachers, students, former students, officers and employees of the university will be able to participate the event, according to a press release of JU Public Relations Office on Sunday.

About 150 runners can participate at the event. The registration fee has been fixed as Tk 500 for teachers, former students and officers and Tk 200 for current students and employees. The authority will provide medical support, breakfast, a jersey, medal and a certificate to all participants, said the press release.