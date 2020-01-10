Bangabandhu Half Marathon held at JU

:: JU Correspondent ::

An athletic completion titled “Bangabandhu Half Marathon 2020” was held at Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus on Friday.

The authority of Jahangirnagar University organized the event to mark the 100th birthday anniversary of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Mahfuzul Haque and Dipankar Bhowmik were awarded first and third prize respectively in the half marathon men’s category while Rakibul Islam and Rasel Mahmud were jointly awarded second prize.

In the half-marathon women’s category, first, second and third were awarded respectively to Rupasri Hajong, Afriatul Jannat and Sumaiya Shompa.

About 200 participants took part in the half marathon.

Participants started their run from university central Shaheed Minar premises around 6.00 am which was limited to the campus area.

They ran across the area five times to complete the targeted 21.1 KM. The allocated time for this challenge was 3 hours 30 minutes.

JU Vice Chancellor Prof. Farzana Islam distributed prizes among the winners as the chief guest around 11.00 am. Pro-VC (Education) Prof. Nurul Alam, Treasurer Sheikh Md. Manzurul Huq and Acting Register Rahima Kaneez were also present during the prize giving ceremony among others.