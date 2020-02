Bangladesh drop Mahmudullah for Zimbabwe Test

:: Peoples Time Online ::

Bangladesh have dropped Mahmudullah in one of four changes to the squad for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe next week.

Rubel Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain and Soumya Sarkar have been axed, while there were comebacks for Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman, reports ESPNcricinfo.

Rookie medium-pacer Hasan Mahmud and offspinner Yasir Ali have also been handed their first Test call-ups.

Squad: Mominul Haque (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali