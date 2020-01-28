Bashundhara Group Bankers Championship inaugurated

:: PeoplesTime Online Desk ::

The inaugural ceremony of the first edition of Bankers Championship Trophy 2020 was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Monday.

Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir graced the event with his presence which brought together high officials from the realms of banking sector of the nation. Bashundahra Group Vice-Chairman Shafiat Sobhan Sanvir was also present on the occasion.

The trophy of the tournament was unveiled during the gala ceremony. Including Bangladesh Bank, a total of 13 local banks will be participating in the first ever Bankers’ cricket tournament.

In the inaugural ceremony, Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir was present on the occasion as chief guest.

Along with Fazle Kabir, Association of Bankers Bangladesh Chairman and Eastern Bank Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Reza Iftekhar was also present during the inaugural ceremony as special guest.

Along with Bangladesh Bank managing director, senior officials from Standard Chartered Bank, Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC), BRAC Bank Limited, Mutual Trust Bank Limited, Eastern Bank Limited, Prime Bank Limited, Bank Asia Limited, United Commercial Bank Limited, South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Limited, City Bank Limited and NRB Bank Limited were present during the inaugural ceremony of the tournament.

ACE is organising the tournament.

Group A: Prime Bank, AB Bank, South Bangla Agricultural Bank, MTB Bank

Group B: NRB Bank, Islami Bank Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, Frist Security Islami Bank

Group C: Eastern Bank Limited, HSBC, BRAC Bank, United Commercial Bank.

Group D: City Bank, Bank Asia, Dhaka Bank, Bangladesh Bank.