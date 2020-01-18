Bashundhara leads market with quality products: Sayem Sobhan Anvir

:: Peoples Time Desk ::

Bashundhara Group has been leading in the market with quality products and continues its efforts to enrich the country’s cement sector, Bashundhara Group Managing Sayem Sobhan Anvir has said marking the silver jubilee of King Brand cement.

King Brand Cement is a flagship brand from Meghna Cement Mills, a sister venture of Bashundhara Group.

Addressing a function in Satkhira on Saturday marking the occasion, Sayem Sobhan Anvir informed that Bashundhara Group has increased its cement production under two brands — Bashundhara Cement and King brand cement— to meet the growing demand in the market.

Bashundhara cement sector organized the conference for distributors and retailers of Bashundhara Cement and King Brand Cement at Mozaffar Garden in Satkhira town.

“Our cement brands have been used in mega projects in the country. We want to lead the nation towards development under the umbrella of Bashundhara Group,” added Sayem Sobhan.

The Bashundhara Group Managing Director also cut a cake along with other officials to mark the silver jubilee of King Brand cement.

Meghna Cement, set up in 1992, was listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange in 1995. The company produces portland composite cement and ordinary portland cement under King Brand portfolio.

Among others, Bashundhara Group cement sector’s Chief Marketing Officer Khandaker Kingshuk Hossain, Deputy General Manager Abdul Latif and Assistant General Manager Ziarul Islam were also present on the occasion.

During the event, Sayem Sobhan Anvir also handed over the key of a car to a distributor – Neyeem Sardar of Gopalganj’s Sardar Enterprise – who won first prize in the raffle draw of the conference.