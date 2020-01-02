Bashundhara Open Golf 2019 Ended

:: Peoples Time Online ::

‘Bashundhara Open Golf Tournament 2019’ ended amid a festive mood at Savar Golf Club in Savar Cantonment on Wednesday.

On the final day of the tournament, Bashundhara Group Vice-Chairman Safwan Sobhan Tasvir was present and distributed prizes among the winners as the special guest of the concluding ceremony.

The four-day long event is sponsored by country’s largest business conglomerate Bashundhara Group. Bangladesh Professional Golfers’ Association (BPGA) is organising the tournament.

After the four days of play, Md Muaj Majnu became the champion of the tournament playing nine shots less than the standard par.

Apart from him, Korean golfer Chaw Mingue, Akbar Hossain and Raju from Kurmitola golf Club became runner-ups playing four shots less than par and Shajib Ali from Kurmitola and Rabin from Savar Golf Club became third jointly.

A total of 104 golfers will participate in the prestigious tournament. Professional golfers from each Golf Club will take part in the tourney. The prize money of the tournament was fourteen lakh taka.

Besides, the fifth ‘Bashundhara Cup Golf Tournament 2020’ will start today at the same venue in Savar. The meet will end on January 4. Country’s amateur golfers will participate in the meet.