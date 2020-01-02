BD missions abroad directed for economic diplomacy

:: Peoples Time Online ::

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has directed Bangladesh missions abroad to conduct strong economic diplomacy with a view to maintaining the country’s duty free export opportunities despite its graduation from LDC (least developed country).

The minister has recently given the directives to the missions heads through letter, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

The minister has also given directives to keep intact Bangladesh’s export growth through discussion with different country’s government, policy makers and importers.

Momen told the foreign missions to play active role in searching for newer markets, and pay attention to increase of overall investment as well as export.

He said, “Missions will have to play more active role to search for potential new markets for exporting our ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals and agricultural products.”

“These (missions)will have to be more attentive in augment of overall investment and export so that we can achieve Vision 2021 and Vision 2041 in advance,” the minister added.

In his sent letter, Foreign Minister Momen hoped important role of the missions abroad in attracting foreign investment in the country;s 100 special economic zones and 28 hi-tech parks.

He said, “The missions can play significant role to draw foreign investors towards Bangladesh through upholding investment friendly policies taken by the government and incentives.”

The minister hoped that Bangladesh mission in countries will take necessary steps to present Bangladesh’s government different initiatives with an objective of overall development to RMG sector among foreighners.