Benjir Munne was honored with the Flame Queens Grand Prize

:: Peoples Time Online ::

Benjir Munne, the proprietor of the Ana’s Collection BD, received the Flames Queen Grand Prize-2020, courtesy of Diamond World.

The members of the ‘Flames Queen Grand’ group presented the ‘Flames Queen Grand Prize’ to Benjir Munne in the hall of the Jingling Chinese restaurant in Dhanmondi on Friday evening (January 5).

Receiving the honor as a woman, Benjir Munne said, “I’m really emotional for Flame Queens Group awarded me with this prestigious award. As a conscious woman, when I started working as an entrepreneur, i tried to bring Bangalism to my wardrobe. I have to say one thing, women have to be brave in their way. You have to establish yourself as a powerful women. I will definitely try to stay with this group in the future.”