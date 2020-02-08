BNP demands re-election of Dhaka city corporations

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has demanded a re-election of Dhaka North and South City Corporations.

He also demanded cancellation of the election results and said the public could not give their votes.

Fakhrul came up with the demand while addressing a press conference held at Dhaka’s Emmanuelle’s Convention Center on Wednesday noon.

Fakhrul said, the government destroyed the election system in a very well-planned way after they came to power.

He said, there was no presence of voters as they have no faith on the election commission.

He also said, it has been probed in 10 to 12 years that no fair election can be held under Awamli League.

Earlier, BNP’s mayoral candidates for the just-concluded city corporation elections in Dhaka, Tabith Awal and Ishraq Hossain presented the information to the media about the irregularities in the city corporation elections.

BNP’s standing committee member Selima Rahman, vice chairman Md. Shahjahan, Barkat Ullah Bulu, chairperson’s advisers Abdus Salam, Habibur Rahman Habib, Gono Forum executive president advocate Subrata Chowdhury were present among others during this time.