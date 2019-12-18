BNP reveals itself by questioning Razakars’ list: Hasan

:: Peoples Time Online ::

Coming down heavily on BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for inciting controversy on the recently revealed list of Razakars, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said BNP has unmasked its real face siding with the Razakars.

“We have been saying that BNP is the chief patron of the anti-liberation forces and its chairperson was a lackey of Pakistan”, said Hasan who rebutted Mirza Fakhrul’s contention that “Why the list of Razakars after 48 years of independence”.

He went on saying that “Today Mirza Fakhrul unmasked themselves (BNP) standing by Razakars by raising the question of justification in publishing the Razakars’ list”.

The information minister was replying to questions from journalists while inaugurating a colourful procession on the occasion of the 80th founding anniversary of the Bangladesh Betar at the Betar’s headquarters in Dhaka’s Agargaon on Wednesday (Dec 18).

Hasan, also Awami League Publicity and Publication Secretary, said founder of BNP Ziaur Rahman had acted as the spy of Pakistan wearing the mask of a freedom fighter.

After revealing the list of the local collaborators of the Pakistani occupation force, the BNP has reacted furiously and their reaction has proved that the BNP is the ‘sanctuary’ of the anti-liberation forces, he added.

On a query on some errors in the list, the information minister said, “There are some mistakes in the list which have been admitted by the Liberation War Affairs Minister himself. There is, of course, a scope to correct these mistakes”.

However, the list will be scrutinized to find out the reasons behind the mistakes and exemplary actions will be taken against the persons responsible, he added.