BNP wants to create issue over Khaleda’s illness: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP wants to create a political issue over the illness of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, reports BSS.

“BNP wants to do politics over every matter that is why they are out to create a political issue over the party chief Begum Zia’s physical condition,” he told a joint meeting with leaders of Khulna divisional units of AL at the party’s central office Bangabandhu Avenue here.

Quader said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir could be an experienced politician but in fact, he is not a physician.

So, how would he give decision about the treatment of Begum Zia, he questioned. About the issue of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s bail, Quader said it is the jurisdiction of the court to give her bail.

Neither the present government lodged the case against Khaleda Zia nor it has the jurisdiction to give her bail, he said, adding that the case was filed against Khaleda Zia during the period of last caretaker government.

Asked about telephonic conversation between BNP secretary general and AL general secretary, Quader said Mirza Fakhrul requested him to talk to the prime minister about Khaleda Zia’s release.

“If now he (Fakhrul) wants to deny the conversation, there are enough evidences to prove his conservation including its recorded version with me,” he said.

About the celebration of Mujib Year, the minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina posed a note of warning that no incident of extortion or excessiveness centering the celebration will not be spared.

“We will have to hold all programmes marking Mujib Year in a disciplined way,” he said.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, who was given the charge of Khulna division, chaired the meeting which was moderated by Organizing Secretary BM Mozammel Haque who is in charge of Khulna division.

AL Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present on the occasion.