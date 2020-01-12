Come to campaign resigning as minister, Fakhrul to Quader

:: Peoples Time Online ::

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called upon Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader to come to the campaign of Dhaka city polls resigning as minister to see people’s support goes to whose favour.

He said, “First leave ministry and then come to campaign. And see people favour which party more, Awami League or BNP.”

The BNP leader said this at a programme in front of Jatiya Press Club on Saturday.

Mirza Fakhrul alleged that the government does not want hold election under caretaker government to continue one-party rule.