Death toll from coronavirus rises to 1,669 globally

Another 142 people died from coronavirus in mainland China on Saturday, the country’s National Health Commission said today, reports CNN Philippines.

The global death toll now stands at 1,669, with the vast majority of those deaths in mainland China. Japan, France, the Philippines and Hong Kong have also each recorded one death. The French case, reported on Saturday, was the first outside of Asia.

By the end of Saturday, 68,500 cases of the virus had been recorded in mainland China, an increase of 2,009 from the previous day. Globally, there have been 69,000 confirmed cases, with the largest outbreaks outside of mainland China being reported in Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong.

So far, almost 9,500 patients with the coronavirus have been treated and discharged from hospitals across China, the commission said.