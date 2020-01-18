Dhaka city polls now on Feb 1

:: Peoples Time Online ::

Elections to both the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will now be held on February 1 instead of January 30.

The Election Commission took the decision at an emergency meeting on Saturday, reports UNB.

Amid widespread criticisms and movement by a group of Dhaka University student, the Commission’s started the meeting at 4pm at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city with Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda in the chair.

Different quarters, including the Hindu community, demanded the deferment of the elections to the Dhaka north and south city corporations slated for January 30 that coincide with Saraswati Puja.

Even major mayoral candidates also urged the EC to reschedule the election so that the Hindu community can smoothly celebrate the Saraswati Puja.

Meanwhile, Dhaka University students continued their fast unto death programme for the third consecutive day on Saturday demanding deferment of the polls to the two Dhaka city corporations slated for January 30.