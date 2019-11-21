Dhaka ranks 3rd worst in Air Quality Index

:: Peoples Time Online ::

Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, has ranked the third-worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) this morning.

According to Thursday’s reading, Dhaka had a score of 199 at 9am, indicating that the air quality was ‘unhealthy’.

In the index, Pakistan’s Lahore, and India’s Delhi occupied the first and second positions with a score of 417 and 338 respectively.

When the AQI value is between 151 and 200, every city dweller may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects in this situation.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, tells people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

Bangladesh’s overcrowded capital has been grappling with air pollution for a long time. The quality usually improves during monsoon.

Peoples Time/jj