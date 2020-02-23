Dhaka Test: Zimbabwe bowled out for 265 by Bangladesh

:: Peoples Time Online ::

Nayeem Hassan and Abu Jayed Rahi grabbed four wickets each, helping to bowl out Zimbabwe for 265 in 106.3 overs in the first innings of the Dhaka Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Zimbabwe started the day with overnight score of 228 for six, and they lost their seventh wicket in the seventh over of the day when Donald Tiripano (8 off 31) failed to play a swinging delivery of Abu Jayed. Tiripano only managed a thick edge that was easily taken by wicketkeeper Liton Das.

Abu Jayed struck again to remove Ainsley Ndlovu for a duck. It was fuller delivery to the stumps. Ainsley missed it completely while flicking to the legside and with this Jayed’s wickets tally reached four in this game.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam bagged the third wicket of the day scalping Charlton Tshuma for a duck. Taijul took the last wicket removing Regis Chakabva (30 off 74 balls). Chakabva skied the ball and Nayeem took an easy catch to bundle out Zimbabwe’s first innings at 265.

In the last wicket stand, Zimbabwe added 20 runs which helped them pass the 250-run mark.

Stand-in captain Craig Ervine was the highest runs getter for Zimbabwe scoring 106 while the opener Prince Masvaure hit 64.

Nayeem Hassan and Abu Jayed bagged four wickets each conceding 71 and 70 runs respectively, and Taijul Islam scalped two wickets conceding 90 runs.

Ebadat Hossain bowled 17 overs and conceded 26 runs in an economy rate of 1.52 but failed to grab any wicket.