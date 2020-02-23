Economy now political problem: CPD

:: Peoples Time Online ::

Alleging that whole banking sector is hostage to a few people and certain quarters, Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) has said economic problem has now turned into political ones.

CPD distinguished fellow Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya said forming a bank commission is needed due to lack of confidence, transparency and trust on banking sector, and not doing works by Bangladesh Bank (BB) independently.

And politcal leadership’s enlightened support is must for the commission’s success, Debapriya added.

Dr Debapriya made the remark at a press conference organized

Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya and another fellow Mostafizur Rahman spoke the global think tank, CPD, in city on Saturday.