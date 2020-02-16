Five lose lives, 3 go missing in Rangamati boat capsizes

:: Peoples Time Online ::

Five people lost their lives and three others went missing in two boat capsizes in the hill district Rangamati on Friday.

Identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

A boat carrying tourists sank in DC Banglo area in Kaptai Lake when it was heading towards Subalang from hanging bridge.

Soon after the incident, locals and five service and civil defense personnel began rescue operation and recovered five bodies.

Three people went missing after another boat capsized in the River Karnaphuli in Kaptai upazila’s Kolar Depot area.

Additional Superintendent of Rangamati Police Sufiullah confirmed the matter.