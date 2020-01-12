Green Line bus rams Mahendra, kills 5

:: Peoples Time Online ::

Five passengers of a three wheeler, locally known as Mahendra, lost their lives on road as a bus of Green Line Paribahan rammed into the vehicle in Sadar upazila of Rajbari on Sunday afternoon.

The road crash also left 10 people injured.

Among the deceased, there were three men and two women. But their identities could not be known.

Ahladipur Highway Police Station officer in-charge Masud Parvez said a bus of Green Line Paribahan rammed into a Mahendra in Khankhanapur Chhoto Bridge area around 3:30pm, leaving five dead on the spot.