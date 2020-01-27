HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of Tabith’s candidacy

:: Peoples Time Online ::

The High Court (HC) has rejected a writ petition that sought cancellation of BNP’s mayor aspirant for DNCC Tabith Awal’s candidacy for allegedly concealing wealth statement.

The HC bench of justices JBM Hasan and Md Khairul Alam on Monday passed the order after hearing on the plea.

Earlier on Sunday, retired justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik filed the writ with the HC.

In the writ, it was said that Tabith and two his associates have shares in a company named NFM Energy Pvt in Singapore.

Tabith and his associates became owners of all shares of the company but the BNP candidate did not mention the company in his election affidavit.