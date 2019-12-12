Hult Prize Competition-2020 begins at JU

:: JU Correspondent ::

‘Hult Prize’, the largest student competition of the world began at Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus on Thursday.

As a part of the competition, a workshop titled ‘Pitch Your Idea’ was held on Thursday afternoon at department of Mathematics on the university.

In the inaugural speech, Minhazul Abedin, campus director of Hult Prize JU chapter of 2018-19 session gave basic instructions to the participants about the competition.

Over 100 students from different department and institutes including the organizers attended the workshop.

Tawhidul Islam Tuhin, Director of Corporate affairs & Finance of Hult Prize Jahangirnagar University said, ”Registration process of the competition began on December 3 at JU and the participants will have to submit their ideas by December 14. Top 5 competitors will participate at the final round at EMK center, Dhanmondi on December 23.”

Earlier, International Organization “Hult Prize” started working at JU from last year.

Mentionable, every year Hult Prize competition takes place in thousands of university campus of all over the world to find out a sustainable solution to a social challenge patronized by Mr. Bill Clinton, Ex US president. It is the world’s largest student movement for the creation of new social enterprises. In partnership with the United Nations, the Hult Prize hosts college and university events around the world in search of the next game-changing start-up and awards one million dollars in start-up funding to the winner.