I will work my whole life for Journalists: Dr. Kazi Ertaza Hassan

:: Satkhira Correspondent ::

Editor and publisher of Daily Vorer Pata and The People’s Time, Director of FBCCI Dr. Kazi Ertaza Hassan, CIP exchanged views meeting with journalists at Satkhira press club.

The exchange meeting was held on Saturday, 29 February held under the Satkhira Press Club President, Dainik Dristipat Editor G. M Nur Islam, Dr. Kazi Ertaza Hassan added, “My goal is to build better Satkhira. That’s why I’ve been working for it. With your help, it is possible to reach my desired goal. He also said, “I have a plan for the development of a journalist’s society. I want to work on how to help the poor and helpless journalists benefit.”

Speaking at the meeting, Vice-President of the Press Club Kazi Sakhwat Hossain Moina, Former General Secretary Mostafizur Rahman Ujjal, Organizing Secretary Akhteruzzaman Bachhu, Secretary of the Office Ahsanur Rahman Rajib, Finance Secretary Abul Kalam Azad.

The chief negotiator on the occasion Dr. Kazi Ertaza Hassan, CIP promised to provide a Computer lab and a Refrigerator for the Satkhira press club. He also hopes for all kinds of cooperation in the future.

The Satkhira Press Club received a warm welcome to the chief negotiator Dr. Kazi Ertaza Hassan, CIP. Mostafizur Rahman, the General Secretary of the Press Club was present at the function.