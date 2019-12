:: Peoples Time Online ::

Imrul Kayes guided Chattogram Challeners with his unbeaten 54 runs to secure victory easily over Dhaka Platoon in the 21st match of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier Leauge’s special edition – Bangabandhu BPL.

The Challengers surpassed 124-run target set by Platoon with 8 balls remaining and lost 4 wickets at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Earlier, Dhaka Platoon scored 124 runs for 9 wickets in stipulated 20 overs.