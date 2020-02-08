Journalist Ruhul Amin Rasel Receives NRB Award

:: Peoples Time Online ::

Senior Reporter of Bangladesh Protidin Ruhul Amin Rasel received the ‘Center for NRB (non-resident Bangladeshis) Award-2020’ on Saturday for his contributions for welfare of the expatriate Bangladeshis.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Economic Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr Mashiur Rahman handed over the award to him at a ceremony, arranged at a city hotel on Saturday, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the ‘World Conference Series-2020’.

MS Sekil Chowdhury, President of the Center for NRB, chaired the programme.