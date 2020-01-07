JU BCL protests over DU student rape

:: JU Correspondent ::

Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) brought out a procession on the campus around 12.30 pm today protesting rape of a female student of Dhaka University and demanding justice for the victim.

Led by JU BCL president Jewel Rana, the leaders and activists of the ruling party’s student wing, brought out the procession from near the transport area of the university.

The procession terminated at the Central Shaheed Minar after parading different streets on the campus where they formed a human chain.

During the human chain, Jewel Rana said, “Even after 48 years of Bangladesh’s independence, women of our country are not safe. We can’t ensure safe environment for them yet. Rapists cannot be human beings. They should be thrown into the bottom of society. We demand exemplary punishment of the rapist. So that no one will have the courage to do such a thing in the future.”

Over 300 BCL leaders and activists from both the male and female dormitories of the university took part in the procession.

Earlier, a second-year student of Dhaka University was allegedly raped and tortured in the capital’s Kurmitola area on Sunday night. The incident happened while she was walking from Kurmitola bus stop to a friend’s house in a nearby area around 7:30pm.

Later her fellow students and several DU employees brought her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around midnight and got her admitted there.

The incident sparked protests across Dhaka University (DU) campus. Students held marches to demand punishment to the rapist.