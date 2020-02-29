JU Economics dept reunion held

:: JU Correspondent ::

Reunion of the Economics department of Jahangirnagar University (JU) was held on the campus on Saturday amid festivity and fanfare.

JU Vice Chancellor Professor Farzana Islam inaugurated the function as the chief guest while President of JU Economics Alumni Md Moin Uddin was in the chair.

Marking the function, teachers, former and current students of the department brought out a colorful rally from the Social Science faculty building around 11 am. After parading different streets on the campus, the rally was terminated at central Shaheed Minar premises of the university.

The daylong programme included a general meeting, reminisce session, election campaign, raffle draw and a cultural function.