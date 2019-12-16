JU observes Victory Day with due respect

:: JU Correspondent ::

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Monday observed the 49th anniversary of Victory Day with due respect to the martyrs of Great War of Liberation, wave of ecstasy and in a befitting manner on the campus.

At beginning of the day, on behalf of the university Pro-VC (administration) Professor Amir Hossain paid homage to three million martyrs and freedom fighters of the Great Liberation War by placing floral wreaths at the National Mausoleum.

Pro-VC (education) Professor Nurul Alam, Treasurer Professor Sheik Monjurul Huq, Dean of different faculties, JU acting Registrar Rahima Kaniz, Provosts of different dormitories, teachers, students, and officials were accompanied him in placing wreath among others.

Later, Jahangirnagar University Teachers’ Association (JUTA), Jahangirnagar University Journalists’ Association (JUJA), JU Women’s Club, the leaders of different political student organization and different socio-cultural organizations also placed wreaths separately at the National Mausoleum

Meanwhile, the university authorities organized different programme on the campus marking the victory day.

Besides, the whole university area has been illuminated with colorful lights and balanced diet has served at the dormitories marking the day.