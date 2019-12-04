JU reopens tomorrow

:: JU Correspondent ::

The dormitories of Jahangirnagar University (JU) are going to reopen tomorrow after a total of 29 days of shut down. Besides, the classes and examinations will continue from Sunday.

The decision came up with a syndicate meeting headed by JU VC Prof. Farzana Islam that was held at the counseling room of new administrative building today afternoon.

JU Acting Registrar Rahima Kaneez confirmed this today after syndicate meeting.

“The syndicate has decided to reopen dormitories tomorrow (Thursday) morning. Besides, the academic activities will resume on Sunday”, she said.

“The syndicate urged all stakeholders of the university to cooperate the authorities to maintain the congenial academic environment on the campus”, she added.

Earlier, on November 5, the university syndicate shut down the university following the attack on the demonstrating teachers and students by the leaders and activists of JU BCL unit.