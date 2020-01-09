JU to celebrate 49th founding anniversary on Jan 12

:: JU Correspondent ::

Jahangirnagar University (JU) is going to celebrate its glorious 49th founding anniversary on Sunday amid festivity on the campus.

To mark the day, JU authority has taken up daylong colorful programme on the campus. JU Vice Chancellor Prof. Farzana Islam will inaugurate the programme by hoisting the national flag and JU flag in front of the Business Studies Faculty at 10.00 am, according to press release of JU Public Relations Office on Thursday.

The daylong event will include a puppet show, cultural function organized by Student Welfare and Counseling Centre of the university, staging drama and some other cultural functions by Teacher-Student Centre at the Selim Al Deen Muktamancha, said the press release.

Mentionable, JU was founded on 20 August, 1970. It formally began its academic activities as a residential university on 12 January, 1971, with four departments, 21 teachers, 150 students, and three residential halls.