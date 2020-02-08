Kejriwal’s hat-trick in Delhi

:: Peoples Time Online ::

All the India’s Delhi Assembly Election 2020 exit polls have predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party will retain power with a comfortable majority.

The BJP, however, will improve its 2015 Delhi election tally of 3, the exit polls have said, reports NDTV.

This implies Arvind Kejriwal may get another term as the Delhi Chief Minister.

Union Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting of Delhi BJP members of parliament.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has said the exit polls will prove to be inaccurate.

Delhi voted on Saturday to decide if Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will return to power or whether the BJP will make a comeback after 20 years out of power in the capital.

The Congress, which had not won any seat in the 70-strong assembly in 2015, is also hoping against all odds to stage a comeback.

The results of the election will be declared on Tuesday.