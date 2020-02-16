“Lifetime of crisis,” writes Zaira Wasim on Kashmir restrictions

:: Peoples Time Online ::

India’s national-award winner Zaira Wasim, who was last seen in the critically acclaimed movie “The Sky Is Pink”, posted a long note on Instagram on Monday and said that Kashmir continues to “suffer and see-saw between hope and frustration”.

The 19-year-old – born in Jammu and Kashmir- further wrote: “Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer in a world where it is so easy to place restrictions on our liberty”.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under severe restrictions since August after centre scrapped its special status under Article 370 of constitution.

In her post, Ms Wasim said that frustrations of locals in J&K “find no outlet”. “The authority doesn’t make the slightest effort to put a stop to our doubts and speculations but stubbornly tend to go their own way to confine our existence mired in a confused, conflicted and a paralysed world (sic),” she wrote.