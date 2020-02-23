Misleading information against the government from the UK rising

:: Utpal Das ::

BNP affiliates are continuing to spread misleading information against the Government from overseas despite Bangladeshi Government’s various efforts to make the Digital Security Act working. It seems that the cyber crime units of RAB and Police could only take actions to the online activists and bloggers who are in Bangladesh. Even though, it has been reported that Government authorities like BTRC is regularly reporting various profiles and pages to the Facebook authorities in Facebook head quarter, in reality the Facebook pages and profiles which are operated from outside of Bangladesh, remained active against government.

According to our own research most of these Facebook profiles and pages are run by the Pro-BNP activists from the UK who are members of UK -BNP and it’s units like Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Juba Dal and Swecchasebak Dal etc. They are regularly spreading rumours, hate speeches as well as vulgar cartoons of father of nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and various high officials of Awami League and Government.

According to our sources inside UK-Awami League, most of these BNP associates went to the UK for study or visit and remained there without any surveillance of Bangladeshi government. They are using their freedom in the UK against their Home land which is tarnishing the image of the government at home and abroad. UK Awami League leaders are concerned about such activities and have reported these to the Awami League high command and to the Bangladesh High Commission in London. They also believe that these activities are conducted under direct patronization of acting Chairman of BNP Tarique Rahman, who is in exile in the UK. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina even expressed her concerns during her previous visits to the UK, when UK BNP activists were protesting against her at the airport and in front of the hotel where she was staying.

UK BNP President M A Malek, General Secretary Kaysor Ahmed and other BNP leaders are actually supporting these activities and promoting these instead of stopping such activities. Awami League leaders have confirmed that the government is looking into this matter seriously and the perpetrators will be brought before trial under the Digital Security Act in Bangladesh. But there are limitations to implement these rules abroad.

High officials of law enforcement agencies confirmed that they have information of anti-government UK based bloggers and demonstrators. But they cannot take any actions in the UK as they do not have jurisdictions there. They further confirmed that Facebook and Youtube authorities in the UK are not inclined to response to their requests as the Digital Security Act of Bangladesh is not operational in the UK. BTRC authority could request the authorities to pass the information or to verify those, which puts temporary ban on such pages or blogs in Bangladesh. But the page or profile owners can again resume the suspended page or re-open a new page by providing identification to Facebook authorities.

According to our own research, these Facebook pages have thousands of followers and viewers and they share posts regularly. These are also open and visible by anybody from anywhere i.e Facebook pages named- Awami Corruption with more than 75,000 followers, Save BNP Save Bangladesh with more than 250,000 followers, Mohammad Shanur Ali with more than 15000 followers, Students Wing of BNP London with more than 43000 followers, BNP Prothom Bangladesh with more than 14000 followers, Bangladesh Nationalist Party BNP, Milton Keynes, UK with more than 49000 followers, Barishal Metropolitan Chhatra dal with more than 39000 followers, Dalia Lakuria, BNP with more than 600000 followers, Abdur Rouf Kabbo with more than 25000 followers, Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi mohila dal UK with mora than 13000, Durbin with more than 5000, Jago Bangladesh with more than 10000 followers, East London BNP UK with more than 4000 followers, Cardiff BNP UK with more than 2000 followers.

It is also apparent that these pages are interlinked and their popularity is rising day by day. Even though it has been reported that some UK-BNP activists are arrested in Bangladesh by police, it is time that actions should be taken against them in the UK using diplomatic channels and international law, otherwise the main objective of Cyber Act in Bangladesh will remain questionable.