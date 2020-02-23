Mother, daughter killed in Gazipur road crash

:: Peoples Time Online ::

A mother and her nine-month-old daughter were killed and five others were injured in a road accident at Mouchak Aambagan area in Kaliakair upazila on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Fatema Begum, 35, wife of Idris Ali and their daughter Arbi, residents of Boardghor area in the upazila.

The accident took place on Dhaka-Tangail Highway when the bus fell into a roadside ditch, said Sub-Inspector Md Anwar Hossain of Salna-Konabari Highway Police Station.

Fatema and her daughter were killed on the spot and five others injured. Police seized the bus but its driver managed to flee the scene, the SI added.