Nikon D3100 for Passionate photographers

Many of us love to do hobby photography. We all like to travel and roam around a little on holidays. And to capture the moments, there is no alternative of a DSLR hold strings. You can take Nikon D3100 DSLR to get a taste of this photography.

This DSLR is a budget dslr and also a very quality product of Nikon. Nikon D3100 model has many interesting features. Price of this DSLR is 19,500 taka. Some of the notable features are:

Image sensor: 14.2 megapixel

Lens: Single lens reflex

Viewfinder Type: Optical

Monitor: 3 inch (touch screen)

Video Feature: 1080p Full HD

ISO: 100 to 3200 in steps of 1 EV

Storage: SD, SDHC and SDXC memory cards

Power: One Rechargeable Li-ion Battery EN-EL14, AC adapter EH-5a

This DSLR is available at various online shops in addition to the retail market. Many again applies interesting offers with DSLR such as bdstall.com. This low price DSLR can be the perfect companion for your hobby and passion.