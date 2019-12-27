One dies, 10 go missing in trawler capsize

:: Peoples Time Online ::

One has died and 10 others have gone missing after a fishing trawler capsized in Bay of Bengal Cox’s Bazar.

Identity of the deceased, and cause of the incident could not be known yet.

A fishing trawler sank 35 notical mile Westwards from Cox’s Bazar around 7:30am on Friday, leaving one dead.

Nearby some fishing boats managed to rescue 12 but 10 others went missing, Coast Guard East Zone official Md Saiful Islam told Jago News.

Navy vessels ‘Syed Nazrul and Oporajeyo’ continued rescue operation, Saiful added.