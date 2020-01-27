Parambrata to direct biopic on Soumitra

:: Peoples Time Online ::

Actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee on Sunday announced a biopic on legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee on his 85th birthday, reports The Indian Express.

Parambrata told reporters that acclaimed actor Jisshu Sengupta will essay the role of young Soumitra Chatterjee, while the Ghare Baire actor will himself portray the later phase of his life.

The script of the film will be written by Padmanabha Dasgupta and cover the 60-year-old career of the actor in which he had acted in more than 300 films.

“It is an honour that a towering personality like Soumitra Chatterjee has given consent for a biopic. He is an institution of acting for every show biz performer,” Parambrata, who had earlier directed Jiyo Kaka and Hawa Bodol, said with the veteran actor by his side.