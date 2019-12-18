PM directs to publish error-free Rajakars’ list

:: Peoples Time Online ::

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the Liberation War Affairs Ministry to publish the list of Pakistani occupation force’s collaborators after making correction of error if any in it, said Road Transport and Brdiges Minister Obaidul Quader.

Quader, also general secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, said this while replying to queries of journalists after a meeting at AL’s party office in city’s Bangabandhu Avenue on Wednesday.

“The matter (names of several freedom fighters were found in the Razakars’ list) drew our attention and our leader (Sheikh Hasina) also knows. She has alreadly asked Liberation War Ministry, and Home Ministry to this regard,” Quader said.

The ministery concerned has expressed sorrow over the matter and made commitment to scrutinize the list, the minister added.

Earlier on December 15, the Liberation War Affairs Ministry published a list of 10,789 people who collaborated with the Pakistani occupation force during liberation war, 1971.

Soon after the list was revealed, question grew about accuracy of the list after several freedom fighters’ names like Golam Arif Tipu were found in, and the ministry faced huge criticism.