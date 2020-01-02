PM pays homage to Fazilatunnesa Bappy

:: Peoples Time Online ::

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to former Awami League (AL) lawmaker Advocate Fazilatunnesa Bappy by placing a wreath on her coffin at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban in Dhaka this afternoon, reports BSS.

After placing the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Advocate Bappy.

Later accompanied by senior party leaders, Sheikh Hasina, also the president of AL, laid another wreath on the coffin of the former AL lawmaker on behalf of the party.

The prime minister then consoled the family members of the deceased and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Earlier on behalf of President M Abdul Hamid, his military secretary placed a wreath on the coffin of Advocate Bappy.

Besides, JS Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Mian placed wreaths on the coffin of the deceased.

On behalf of Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Begum Raushan Ershad, Jatiya Party lawmaker Fakhrul Imam laid a wreath on the coffin.

Earlier, a namaz-e-janaza of Advocate Bappy was held at the South Plaza of JS Bhaban.

Ministers, the deputy speaker, parliament members and the leaders of different political parties attended the janaza.

A munajat was offered on the occasion, seeking eternal peace of the departed soul.

Advocate Bappy, who was elected an MP from the women reserved seat in the 9th and 10th parliament, passed away at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital here this morning at the age of 49.

She was also an International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor and an Assistant Attorney General of the Supreme Court.