Road accident claims 2 lives in Gopalganj

Two people were killed when a covered van hit a peddled-van on Dhaka-Khulna Highway at Dhundia in Sadar upazila of Gopalganj on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Manjur Sardar, 50, resident of Tebaria in Sadar upazila and Mamun Shikdar, 60, resident of Kashiani upazila.

Confirming the news, Sadar Police Station Sub-Inspector Saiful Islam said: “The accident took place around 8:30am when the Dhaka-bound covered van hit a van carrying two people, leaving the duo dead on the spot.”

Police recovered the bodies and seized the covered van.

Peoples Time/jj