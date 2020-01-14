Selim Al Deen’s death anniversary observed at JU

:: JU Correspondent ::

The 12th death anniversary of “Natyacharya” Selim Al Deen, an eminent playwright was observed at Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus on Tuesday.

Marking the day, Drama and Dramatics department of the university brought out a rally from the old Arts faculty premises while JU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Farzana Islam inaugurated the rally as the chief guest.

Parading main streets of the campus the rally ended at the grave of Selim Al-Deen following placing of floral wreaths around 10.00 am.

Addressing the rally, JU VC Prof Farzana Isalam said, “Selim Al Deen is the great man in the Bangla drama, we are very grateful to Selim Al Deen as he gives us a new concept “Gram Theater”, she urge the drama and dramatics departemtn remembering the Selim Al Deen through their good works”.

Later, noted playwright Nasir Uddin Yousuf Bachcho, JU Drama and Dramatics department, Bangadesh Gram Theater, Dhaka Theater, Selim Al Deen Foundation, Arshinagar Theater, Shawapnadal Dhaka, Combine Cultural Alliance, Jahangirnagar Theater, Puppent Theater Research Center, Teacher and Student Center (TSC), Kalma Theater, Shaheed Titu Theatre and Selim Al Deen Memorial Society placed floral wreaths at the grave of Selim Al Deen beside the central mosque of the campus among others.

On the occasion, a sole photography exhibition title on “Selim Al deen in the lense of Barin Ghosh” on the life and works of Selim Al Deen by was held at Old Arts building at the at around 10:45 am.

Performing by the students of Drama and Dramatics department of the university, “Natoker Gaan” was held at the Theater lab of old arts building at 11:00 am.

Presided over by Dr. Soma Momtaz, chairman of the department of Drama and Dramatics departemt of the campus, a seminar titled on “Selim Al Deen O Ai Ja Ami- Ontorongo Songlap” was held at Zahir Raihan Auditorium at 12:30 pm while Ataur Rahman present the key note paper.

In the evening, a drama “Dohondoyita” staged by Drama and Dramatics departmet at the Theater Lab of Zahir Raihan audotirium which was directed by Prof AKM Yousuf Hasan and written by Shuvasis Sinha.

On Wednesday, a discussion on the Selim Al Deen’s drama “Joboti Konnar Mon” will be held at Theater Lab, old arts building at around 2:30 PM while Nargis Akter will present the keynote paper.

The Drama “Soharab-Rustam” directed by Reza Arif, will be held at Jahir Auditorium of Theater lab -3 at the campus.

Mentionable, Selim Al Deen joined Bangla department of Jahangirnagar University as a lecturer in 1974. In 1986, he founded the Drama and Dramatics department and served the department as its founding chairman. He died on January 14, 2008.