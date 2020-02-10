Seminar on ‘Decentralization in Rural India’ held at JU

:: JU Correspondent ::

A seminar titled ‘Decentralization in Rural India: Where the Shoe Pinches’ was held on Monday at the Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus here.

JU Public Administration department organised the seminar at the conference room of the department around 12 pm.

Presided over by the Chairman of Public Administration department Associate Professor Dr. Jebunnessa, former PSC member and Pro- VC of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) Professor Dr M Abul Kashem Majumder addressed the function as the chief guest while Dean of Social Science faculty Professor Rasheda Akhter was as special guest.

The Centenary Chair Professor of the Public Administration in the department of Political Science of the University of Calcutta, Professor Dr Prabhat Kumar Dutta presented a keynote paper on ‘Decentralization in Rural India: Where the Shoe Pinches’ at the seminar.

In the keynote paper, Prof. Dutta discussed about local government system of India, structure of village administration, decentralization of Indian government and legal framework of local administration of India etc.

Addressing the chair, Dr. Jebunnesa said, “The arrival of the respected Prof. Prabhat Kumar sir has highlighted not only the Public Administration department but the entire Jahangirnagar University. Here, he has presented important speech on the local government system and administrative decentralization of India. Hopefully, the teachers and students of Public Administration department will be benefited by the seminar.”

Associate Prof. Dr. Md. Nurul Amin, Associate Prof. Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Associate Prof. Farhana Afroze, Assistant Prof. Manir Uddin Sikder, Assistant Prof. Abu Saief Md. Towhidul Anam and around 100 students of Public Administration department were present at the seminar.