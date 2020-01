:: Peoples Time Online ::

On Monday (30th December) Sigma Elevator Bangladesh Ltd. and Legacy Furniture (PVT.) Limited Joint in a new Business Deal.

The meeting took place on evening in 60, Gulshan Avenue, Taher Mansion heaving Md. Aminul Islam, Managing Director Sigma Elevator Ltd. along with his wife Sayeda Begum Tahera and Md. Amer Karim, Managing Director Legacy Furniture (PVT.) Limited