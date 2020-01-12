Sikder Group sponsors “Chironjib Mujib”

:: Peoples Time Online ::

Sikder Group signed a sponsorship agreement of Tk 5 crore to make a full-length film titled ‘Chironjib Mujib’.

The film will be made based on the autobiography of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The main plot of the movie is taking from “Unfinished Autobiography”. A journey from a student leader to a main Leader of Language Movement in 1952 and being visionary leader of Bangladesh. The movie is made from the unfinished autobiography after taking permission from the honorable Prime Minister as mentioned by the script writer Mr.

Najrul Islam, whose designation is equivalent to a Secretary of the Government. The production of this film is being sponsored by Sikder Group, National Bank and PowerPac Holdings Ltd jointly.

Mr. Ron Haque Sikder on behalf of Sikder Group, PowerPac Holdings Limited and National Bank Limited signed the sponsorship agreement on Saturday evening at Sikder Haus, Banani in the capital. According to the agreement, the income from the commercial use of the film, exhibition and advertisement of this film will be donated to the

Bangabandhu Memorial Trust.

It has also been mentioned in the agreement that the sponsoring organization will provide the full amount in two equal instalments to the production house. Chief Operating Officer of Chief Operating Officer, Mr.

SQ Islam Mohon, DMD of National Bank Limited Mr. A.S.M. Bulbul, among other senior officials of Sikder Group were also present in the ceremony.