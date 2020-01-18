SSC, equivalent exams rescheduled for city polls

:: Peoples Time Online ::

This year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will now begin on February 3 instead of February 1, reports UNB.

The Education Ministry took the decision on Saturday to facilitate the deferment of the polls to the two Dhaka city corporations billed from January 30 to February 1.

On December 22 last, Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda announced the election schedule for the polls to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) fixing January 30 as the voting date which coincides with Saraswati Puja, one of the major religious festivals of the Hindu community.

Amid widespread criticisms and movement by a group of Dhaka University students, the commission on Sunday rescheduled the polls for February 1.

Over 20 lakh students are expected to take part in the SSC and equivalent examinations. Among the candidates, 1,024,363 are boys and 1,023,416 girls.

Of them, 1,635,240 candidates will sit for SSC under nine general education boards, 281,254 for Dakhil exams under Madrasa Education Board, and 131,285 for vocational exam under Bangladesh Technical Education Board this year.

Besides, 342 students will take part in the examination from abroad, the minister said.

Practical examinations for general board will be held from February 23 to February 29.