Table-topper Chattogram concede defeat to Cumilla

Table-topper Chattogram Challengers have conceded defeat to Cumilla Warriors in a thrilling match in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier Leauge’s special edition – Bangabandhu BPL.

Their 160-run target was surpassed by Cumilla Warriors playing 20 overs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Both teams had fifty-fifty chance to win but Cumilla managed to secure the victory playing till last ball. They scored 161 runs for 7 wickets.

DJ Malan played his best with 74 runs off 51 balls to guide the Warriors but he fell in 19.5 overs when the team was very near win.

Abu Hider Rony and Mujeeb Ur Rahman remain unbeaten to reach the Warriors victory. They scored 12 and 4 runs respectively.

Earlier, Chattogram Challengers scored 159 runs in stipulated 20 overs, losing 6 wickets.

For the Challengers, LMP Simmons hit half century while Junaid Siddique fell for 45 runs, just 5 run distance from 50.

Besides, 34 runs come from the bat of Ziaur Rahman who was unbeaten.