Three schoolgirls raped simultenously

Three schoolgirls have simultenously been raped allegedly by unidentified five to seven people in Ghatail upazila of Tangail.

The all victims are Class Nine students of A.C Girls High School in the upazila.

They were rescued from Satkoa forest area on Monday and admitted to Tangail General Hospital on Monday afternoon for medical test.

Father of one of the victims lodged a case over the incident happened on Sunday night.

Police, however, detained two people in conection with the gang raped.

The case statement and local sources said four students of the school decided to tour and accordingly they went to Jharka area around 1:30pm. Their friends Ridoy and Shaheen also accompanied them.

Later, they went to North-West direction of Army Firing range in Satkoa area by a battery-run auto-rickshaw.

During this, five to seven people held the girls and boys hostage and violated three out four girls from 2pm to 7pm but refrained from doing the acts with rest one as she looked like one of the rapists’ niece.

They, anyhow, managed to take shelter to a relative’s house and informed families about the incident.

Ghatail Police Station officer in-charge Md Maksudul Alam said a case was registered. They are trying to arrest the accused, he added.

Md Tanvir Ahmed, a physician of Tangail General Hospital, said the four girls are physically well but mentally devastated.

Regarding the shocking incident, Tangail Police Superintendent Sanit Kumar Roy said two people were detained in this connection and they are being quizzed.